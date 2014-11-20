Author Stephen King speaks at a news conference to introduce the new Amazon Kindle 2 electronic reader in New York, February 9, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

Stephen King's newest book, "Revival," shot straight to the top of the U.S best- seller list on Thursday, toppling John Grisham's "Gray Mountain," from the coveted perch it had occupied for three weeks.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Revival" by Stephen King

(Scribner, $30.00) -

2. "Gray Mountain" by John Grisham

(Doubleday, $28.95) 1

3. "Flesh and Blood" by Patricia Cornwell

(Morrow, $28.99) -

4. "The Burning Room" by Michael Connelly

(Little, Brown, $28.00) 2

5. "Havana Storm" by Clive Cussler and Dirk

Cussler (Putnam, $28.95) 3

6. "Prince Lestat" by Anne Rice

(Knopf, $28.95) 5

7. "Leaving Time" by Jodi Picoult

(Ballantine, $28.00) 7

8. "Blue Labyrinth" by Douglas Preston and

Lincoln Child (Grand Central, $27.00) -

9. "Pegasus" by Danielle Steel

(Delacorte, $28.00) 4

10. "The World of Ice & Fire" by

George R.R. Martin (Bantam, $50.00) 6

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "41: A Portrait of My Father" by

George W. Bush (Crown, $28.00) -

2. "Killing Patton," by Bill O’Reilly

and Martin Duggard (Henry Holt, $30.00) 2

3. "Make It Ahead" by Ina Garten

(Clarkson Potter, $35.00) 1

4. "Yes Please" by Amy Poehler

(HarperCollins/Dey Street, $28.99) 5

5. "Guinness World Records 2015"

(Guinness World Records, $28.95) 8

6. "For Love of Country" by

Schultz/Chandrasekaran (Knopf, $24.00) 4

7. "The Andy Cohen Diaries" by Andy Cohen

(Holt, $26.00) -

8. "The New Family Cookbook America’s

Test Kitchen Eds. (America’s Test

Kitchen, $40.00) 22

9. "No Hero" by Mark Owen (Dutton, $27.95) -

10. "Dreamers and Deceivers" by Glenn Beck

(S&S/Threshold, $27.00) 9

Week ended Nov. 16, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company.

