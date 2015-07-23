A customer picks up a copy of author Harper Lee's novel ''Go Set a Watchman'' at a Waterstones bookstore in London, Britain July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

NEW YORK Harper Lee's novel "Go Set a Watchman" took the top spot on the U.S. bestsellers list this week, pushing last week's chart topper "The Girl on the Train" into second place.

Data released on Thursday from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. "Go Set a Watchman"

Harper Lee (Harper, $27.99) -

2. "The Girl on the Train"

Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95) 1

3. "Armada"

Ernest Cline (Crown, $26) -

4. "Code of Conduct"

Brad Thor (Atria, $27.99) 2

5. "The English Spy" 3

Daniel Silva (Harper, $27.99)

6. "Nemesis" 4

Catherine Coulter (Putnam, $26.95)

7. "Naked Greed" -

Stuart Woods (Putnam, $27.95)

8. "Truth or Die" 5

Patterson/Roughan (Little, Brown, $28)

9. "The Melody Lingers On" 7

Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99)

10."Finders Keepers" 6

Stephen King (Scribner, $30)

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up" 1

Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99)

2. "Between the World and Me"

Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel&Grau, $24) -

3. "The Wright Brothers"

David McCullough (Simon & Schuster, $30) 2

4. "Modern Romance" 4

Aziz Ansari (Penguin Press, $ 28.95)

5. "Down the Rabbit Hole" 5

Holly Madison (Morrow/Dey Street, $25.99)

6. "A Time for Truth" 7

Ted Cruz (HarperCollins/Broadside, $27.99)

7. "The Conservative Heart" -

Arthur C. Brooks (HarperCollins/Broadside, $27.99)

8. "Adios, America" 6

Ann Coulter (Regnery, $27.99)

9. "The Whole 30" 8

Hartwig/Hartwig (HMH, $30.00)

10. "A Full Life" 3

Jimmy Carter (Simon & Schuster, $28)

(Week ended July 19, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2015 The Nielsen Company)

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Dan Grebler)