Oct 11 J.K. Rowling's first adult novel, "The
Casual Vacancy," held on to the top spot of Publishers Weekly's
bestseller list for the second consecutive week on Thursday.
Hardcover Fiction Last Week
1. "The Casual Vacancy" by
J. K. Rowling (Little, Brown, $35.00) 1
2. "Mad River" by John Sandford
(Putnam, $27.95) -
3. "Winter of the World" by Ken
Follett (Dutton, $36.00) 2
4. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn
(Crown, $25.00) 3
5. "The Time Keeper" by Mitch Albom
(Hyperion, $24.99) 4
6. "A Wanted Man" by Lee Child
(Delacorte, $28.00) 5
7. "Live by Night" by Dennis Lehane
(William Morrow, $27.99) -
8. "Dark Storm" by Christine Feehan
(Berkley, $26.95) -
9. "Phantom" by Jo Nesbø (Knopf, $25.95) -
10. "Low Pressure" by Sandra Brown
(Grand Central, $26.99) 6
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly
(Henry Holt, $28.00) -
2. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen
(Dutton, $26.95) 1
3. "Total Recall" by Arnold
Schwarzenegger (Dutton, $26.95) -
4. "America Again" by Stephen Colbert
(Grand Central, $28.99) -
5. "God Loves You" by David Jeremiah
(FaithWords, $23.99) -
6. "The America's Test Kitchen Quick
Family Cookbook" by America's Test
Kitchen eds. (America's Test Kitchen, $34.95) -
7. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by
Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99) 3
8. "Waging Heavy Peace" by Neil Young
(Blue Rider Press, $30.00) 2
9. "Guinness World Records 2013"
(Guinness World Records) 5
10. "Mugged" by Ann Coulter
(Sentinel, $26.95) 7
