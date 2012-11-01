NEW YORK, Nov 1 John Grisham's "The Racketeer" soared to top of Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "The Racketeer" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) - 2. "The Casual Vacancy" by J. K. Rowling (Little, Brown, $35.00) 2 3. "The Panther" by Nelson DeMille (Grand Central, $27.99) 1 4. "The Bone Bed" by Patricia Cornwell (Putnam, $28.95) 3 5. "NYPD Red" by James Patterson and Marshall Karp (Little, Brown, $27.99) 5 6. "Back to Blood" by Tom Wolfe (Little, Brown, $30.00) - 7. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 7 8. "Angels at the Table" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $18.00) - 9. "Winter of the World" by Ken Follett (Dutton, $36.00) 6 10. "The Bridge" by Karen Kingsbury (Howard, $19.99) - Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly (Henry Holt, $28.00) 1 2. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen (Dutton, $26.95) 2 3. "Guinness World Records 2013" (Guinness World Records) 5 4. "Rod: The Autobiography" by Rod Stewart (Crown Archetype, $27.00) - 5. "Clients First" by Joseph Callaway (John Wiley & Sons, $21.95) - 6. "Bouchon Bakery" by Thomas Keller (Artisan Publishers, $50.00) - 7. "America Again" by Stephen Colbert (Grand Central, $28.99) 3 8. "God Loves You" by David Jeremiah (FaithWords, $23.99) 7 9. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99) 8 10. "Who I Am: A Memoir" by Peter Townshend (Harper, $32.50) 6 Week ended Oct. 28, 2012, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Lisa Shumaker)