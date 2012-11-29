NEW YORK, Nov 29 "Notorious Nineteen" debuted at the top of the Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Notorious Nineteen" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00) - 2. "Agenda 21" by Glenn Beck (Threshold, $26.00) - 3. "The Forgotten" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99) - 4. "Merry Christmas, Alex Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $28.99) 2 5. "The Racketeer" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 5 6. "The Last Man" by Vince Flynn (Atria, $27.99) 1 7. "The Casual Vacancy" by J. K. Rowling (Little, Brown, $35.00) 6 8. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 7 9. "Cross Roads" by Wm Paul Young (Faithwords, $24.99) 11 10. "Poseidon's Arrow" by Clive Cussler (Putnam, $28.95) 4 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly (Henry Holt, $28.00) 1 2. "Barefoot Contessa Foolproof" by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter, $35.00) 2 3. "The 4-Hour Chef" by Timothy Ferris (New Harvest, $35.00) - 4. "Thomas Jefferson" by Jon Meacham (Random House, $35.00) 3 5. "Guinness World Records 2013" (Guinness World Records) 4 6. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen (Dutton, $26.95) 5 7. "The Signal and the Noise" by Nate Silver ( Penguin, $27.95) 10 8. "Help, Thanks, Wow" by Anne Lamott (Riverhead, $17.95) 8 9. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99) 9 10. "America Again" by Stephen Colbert (Grand Central, $28.99) 15 (Editing by Christine Kearney and Andrew Hay)