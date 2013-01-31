NEW YORK, Jan 31 James Patterson's latest book "Private Berlin" shot to the top of Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Private Berlin" by James Patterson and Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $27.99) - 2. "A Memory of Light" by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson (Tor, $34.99) 1 3. "Suspect" by Robert Crais (Putnam, $27.95) - 4. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 3 5. "Ever After" by Kim Harrison (Harper Voyager, $27.00) - 6. "The Fifth Assassin" by Brad Meltzer (Grand Central, $27.99) 2 7. "Tenth of December: Stories" by George Saunders (Random House, $26.00) 4 8. "The Racketeer" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 7 9. "The Husband List" by Janet Evanovich (St. Martin's, $27.99) 5 10. "Threat Vector" by Tom Clancy (Putnam, $28.95) 13 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Shred: The Revolutionary Diet" by Ian K. Smith, M.D. (St. Martin's, $24.99) 1 2. "My Beloved World" by Sonia Sotomayor (Knopf, $27.95) 3 3. "Francona" by Terry Francona (HMH, $28.00) - 4. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly (Henry Holt, $28.00) 2 5. "Going Clear" by Lawrence Wright (Knopf, $28.95) 13 6. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99) 5 7. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen (Dutton, $26.95) 6 8. "The 4-Hour Chef" by Timothy Ferriss (New Harvest, 35.00) - 9. "The Plan" by Lyn-Genet Recitas (Grand Central, $25.99) 7 10. "Thomas Jefferson" by Jon Meacham (Random House, $35.00) 12 Week ended Jan. 27, 2012, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.