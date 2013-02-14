NEW YORK, Feb 14 Danielle Steel's newest book,
"Until the End of Time," held on to the top spot on Publishers
Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday for the second consecutive
week.
The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
Hardcover Fiction Last Week
1. "Until the End of Time" by Danielle
Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) 1
2. "Private Berlin" by James Patterson
and Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $27.99) 2
3. "Touch & Go" by Lisa Gardner
(Dutton, $26.95) -
4. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn
(Crown, $25.00) 3
5. "A Memory of Light" by Robert
Jordan and Brandon Sanderson (Tor, $34.99) 4
6. "Tenth of December: Stories"
by George Saunders (Random House, $26.00) 6
7. "Suspect" by Robert Crais
(Putnam, $27.95) 5
8. "The Fifth Assassin" by Brad Meltzer
(Grand Central, $27.99) 8
9. "A Deeper Love Inside" by Sister
Souljah (Atria, $26.99) 7
10. "The Racketeer" by John Grisham
(Doubleday, $28.95) 10
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. "Shred: The Revolutionary Diet" by
Ian K. Smith, M.D. (St. Martin's, $24.99) 2
2. "My Beloved World" by Sonia Sotomayor
(Knopf, $27.95) 4
3. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly
(Henry Holt, $28.00) 5
4. "Pursued: God's Divine Obsession With
You" by Jud Wilhite (FaithWords, $21.99) -
5. "The Future" by Al Gore
(Random House, $30.00) 7
6. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by
Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99) 10
7. "The Legend of Zelda" by Shigeru
Miyamoto (Dark Horse, $34.99) 1
8. "Francona" by Terry Francona
(HMH, $28.00) 3
9. "The Way" by Adam Hamilton
(Abingdon, $18.99) 15
10. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen
(Dutton, $26.95) 13
Week ended Feb. 10, 2012, powered by
Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.