NEW YORK, Feb 28 James Patterson's newest book, "Alex Cross, Run," shot straight to the top of Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Alex Cross, Run" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $28.99) - 2. "A Week in Winter" by Maeve Binchy (Knopf, $26.95) 1 3. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 4 4. "Until the End of Time" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) 3 5. "Guilt" by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine, $28.00) 2 6. "Private Berlin" by James Patterson and Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $27.99) 5 7. "A Memory of Light" by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson (Tor, $34.99) 7 8. "The Power Trip" by Jackie Collins (St. Martin's, $27.99) 6 9. "Touch & Go" by Lisa Gardner (Dutton, $26.95) 9 10. "Tenth of December: Stories" by George Saunders (Random House, $26.00) 8 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Life Code" by Dr. Phil McGraw (Bird Street Books, $26.00) 1 2. "Shred: The Revolutionary Diet" by Ian K. Smith, M.D. (St. Martin's, $24.99) 5 3. "The Soundtrack of My Life" by Clive Davis (Simon & Schuster, $30.00) - 4. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly (Henry Holt, $28.00) 2 5. "The Melt Method" by Sue Hitzmann (HarperOne, $25.99) - 6 "The Legend of Zelda" by Shigeru Miyamoto (Dark Horse, $34.99) 3 7. "Slim For Life" by Jillian Michaels (Harmony, $25.00) 7 8. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99) 10 9. "My Beloved World" by Sonia Sotomayor (Knopf, $27.95) 4 10. "Coolidge" by Amity Shlaes (Harper, 35.00) 6 Week ended Feb. 24, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.