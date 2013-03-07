NEW YORK, March 7 James Patterson's newest book, "Alex Cross, Run," held the top spot on Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday for the second consecutive week. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Alex Cross, Run" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $28.99) 1 2. "Calculated in Death" by J.D. Robb (Putnam, $27.95) - 3. "The Storyteller" by Jodi Picoult (Atria, $28.99) - 4. "A Week in Winter" by Maeve Binchy (Knopf, $26.95) 2 5. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 3 6. "A Story of God and All of Us" by Mark Burnett (FaithWords, $24.99) - 7. "Until the End of Time" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) 4 8. "Guilt" by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine, $28.00) 5 9. "Private Berlin" by James Patterson and Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $27.99) 6 10. "A Memory of Light" by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson (Tor, $34.99) 7 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Life Code" by Dr. Phil McGraw (Bird Street Books, $26.00) 1 2. "Shred: The Revolutionary Diet" by Ian K. Smith, M.D. (St. Martin's, $24.99) 2 3. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly (Henry Holt, $28.00) 4 4. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen (Dutton, $26.95) 13 5. "Salt Sugar Fat" by Michael Moss (Random House, $28.00) - 6. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99) 8 7. "My Beloved World" by Sonia Sotomayor (Knopf, $27.95) 9 8. "Slim For Life" by Jillian Michaels (Harmony, $25.00) 7 9. "The Melt Method" by Sue Hitzmann (HarperOne, $25.99) 5 10. "The Soundtrack of My Life" by Clive Davis (Simon & Schuster, $30.00) 3 Week ended March 3, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.