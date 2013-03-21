NEW YORK, March 21 James Patterson's newest book, "Alex Cross, Run," maintained its hold on the top spot on Publishers Weekly's bestseller list for the fourth week. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Alex Cross, Run" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $28.99) 1 2. "The Storyteller" by Jodi Picoult (Atria, $28.99) 3 3. "The Striker" by Cussler/Scott (Putnam, 27.95) 2 4. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 8 5. "A Week in Winter" by Maeve Binchy (Knopf, $26.95) 7 6. "Calculated in Death" by J.D. Robb (Putnam, $27.95) 4 7. "Breaking Point" by C.J. Box (Putnam, $26.95) - 8. "The Chance" by Karen Kingsbury (Howard Books, $22.99) 6 9. "A Story of God and All of Us" by Mark Burnett (FaithWords, $24.99) 10 10. "Bloodfire Quest" by Terry Brooks (Del Rey, $28.00) - Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Lean In" by Sheryl Sandberg (Knopf, $24.95) 23 2. "Life Code" by Dr. Phil McGraw (Bird Street Books, $26.00) 1 3. "Shred: The Revolutionary Diet" by Ian K. Smith, M.D. (St. Martin's, $24.99) 3 4. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly (Henry Holt, $28.00) 5 5. "Sum It Up" by Pat Summitt (Crown Archetype, $28.00) 2 6. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99) 6 7. "The FastDiet" by Michael Mosley (Atria, $24.00) 7 8. "The Soundtrack of My Life" by Clive Davis (Simon & Schuster, $30.00) 9 9. "The Blood Sugar Solution Cookbook" by (Mark Hyman, $29.99) 4 10. "Until I Say Good-Bye" by Susan Spencer-Wendel (Harper, $25.99) - Week ended March 17, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney)