NEW YORK, Oct 10 Stephen King's latest novel, "Doctor Sleep," retained the No. 1 spot on the U.S. best-sellers fiction list on Thursday for the second consecutive week. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Doctor Sleep" by Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 1 2. "Gone" by James Patterson and Michael Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $28.00) - 3. "The Longest Ride" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27.00) 2 4. "The Signature of All Things" by Elizabeth Gilbert (Viking, $28.95) - 5. "W Is for Wasted" by Sue Grafton (Putnam, $28.95) 3 6. "Never Go Back" by Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.00) 5 7. "The Quest" by Nelson DeMille (Hachette/Center Street, $26.00) 7 8. "Deadline" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central, $26.00) 6 9. "The Lowland" by Jhumpa Lahiri (Knopf, $27.95) 4 10. "Silencing Eve" by Iris Johansen (Martin's, $27.99) - Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00) 1 2. "David and Goliath" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00) - 3. "Si-Cology 1" by Si Robertson (Howard Books, $22.99) 2 4. "Break Out!" by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $26.00) - 5. "What Are You Afraid Of?" by David Jeremiah (Tyndale, $24.99) - 6. "Guinness World Records 2014" (Guinness World Records, $28.95) 3 7. "There's More to Life than This" by Theresa Caputo (Atria, $25.00) - 8. "One Summer" by Bill Bryson (Doubleday, $28.95) - 9. "Happy, Happy, Happy" by Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99) 5 10. "Tip and the Gipper" by Chris Matthews (Simon & Schuster, $29.95) - Week ending Oct. 6, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Xavier Briand)