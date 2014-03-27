NEW YORK, March 27 "Missing You" by Harlan Coben debuted at the top of the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday, pushing Danielle Steel's "Power Play" into second place. Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide is used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Missing You" by Harlan Coben (Dutton, $27.95) - 2. "Power Play" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) 1 3. "The Bootlegger" by Clive Cussler and Justin Scott (Putnam, $27.95) 2 4. "Raising Steam" by Terry Pratchett (Doubleday, $26.95) - 5. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30.00) 8 6. "The Invention of Wings" by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking, $27.95) 5 7. "The Auschwitz Escape" by Joel C. Rosenberg (Tyndale, $26.99) - 8. "Private L.A." by James Patterson and Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $28.00) 7 9. "Be Careful What You Wish For" by Jeffrey Archer (St. Martin's, $27.99) 4 10. "The Chase" by Janet Evanovich and Lee Goldberg (Bantam, $28.00) 9 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "The Body Book" by Cameron Diaz (HarperWave, $25.99) 6 2. "The Blood Sugar Solution" by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown, $28.00) 1 3. "Grain Brain" by David Perlmutter (Little, Brown, $27.00) 4 4. "The Promise of a Pencil" by Adam Braun (Scribner, $25.00) - 5. "Not Cool" by Greg Gutfeld (Crown Forum, $26.00) - 6. "Uganda Be Kidding Me" by Chelsea Handler (Grand Central, $27.00) 2 7. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00) 5 8. "10% Happier" by Dan Harris (It Books, $25.99) 8 9. "Things That Matter" by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum, $28.00) 9 10. "William Shakespeare's The Empire Striketh Back" by Ian Doescher (Quirk, $14.95) - Week ended March 23, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Jan Paschal)