NEW YORK, May 22 James Patterson's thriller "Unlucky 13" retained the No. 1 spot on the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday for the second consecutive week. Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide is used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Unlucky 13" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $28.00) 1 2. "Field of Prey" by John Sandford (Putnam, $27.95) 2 3 "The Target" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $28.00) 3 4. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30) 7 5. "Natchez Burning" by Greg Iles (William Morrow, $27.99) 6 6. "The Collector" by Nora Roberts (Putnam, $27.95) 5 7. "The Kill Switch" by James Rollins (William Morrow, $27.99) - 8. "The Skin Collector" by Jeffery Deaver (Grand Central, $28.00) - 9. "Any Other Name" by Craig Johnson (Viking, $26.95) - 10. "Chestnut Street" by Maeve Binchy (Knopf, $26.95) 8 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Capital in the Twenty-First Century" by Thomas Piketty (Harvard/Belknap, $39.95) 4 2. "Finding Me" by Michelle Knight (Perseus/Weinstein, $24.99) 1 3. "Think Like a Freak" by Steven D. Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner (William Morrow, $28.99) - 4. "Good Call" by Jase Robertson (Howard Books, $25.99) 3 5. "Instinct" by T.D. Jakes (FaithWords, $25.00) 5 6. "Spartan Up!" by Joe Desena (HMH, $24.00) - 7. "Where Does It Hurt?" by Jonathan Bush (Penguin/Portfolio, $27.95) - 8. "Stress Test" by Timothy Geithner (Crown, $35.00) - 9. "Everybody's Got Something" by Robin Roberts (Grand Central, $27.00) 2 10. "The Closer" by Mariano Rivera (Little, Brown, $28.00) 6 Week ended May 18, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney)