NEW YORK, June 5 "Skin Game," the 15th book in
the Dresden Files series about a wizard who works as a private
investigator, shot straight to the top of the U.S. best-sellers
list on Thursday.
Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers
and independent distributors across the United States is used to
compile the list.
Hardcover Fiction Last Week
1. "Skin Game" by Jim Butcher
(Roc, $27.95) -
2. "Ghost Ship" by Clive Cussler and
Graham Brown (Putnam, $28.95) -
3. "Unlucky 13" by James Patterson
and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $28.00) 2
4. "The One & Only" by Emily Giffin
(Ballantine, $28.00) 1
5. "The Target" by David Baldacci
(Grand Central, $28.00) 4
6. "Field of Prey" by John Sandford
(Putnam, $27.95) 3
7. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt
(Little, Brown, $30) 6
8. "All the Light We Cannot See" by
Anthony Doerr (Scribner, 27.00) 10
9. "The Lincoln Myth" by Steve Berry
(Ballantine, $27.00) 5
10. "Natchez Burning" by Greg Iles
(William Morrow, $27.99) 7
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. "One Nation" by Ben Carson
(Penguin/Sentinel, $25.95) 1
2. "Instinct" by T.D. Jakes
(FaithWords, $25.00) 4
3. "Capital in the Twenty-First Century"
by Thomas Piketty (Harvard/Belknap, $39.95) 6
4. "The Closer" by Mariano Rivera
(Little, Brown, $28.00) 7
5. "Good Call" by Jase Robertson
(Howard Books, 25.99) 5
6. "Finding Me" by Michelle Knight
(Perseus/Weinstein, $24.99) 2
7. "Think Like a Freak" by Steven D. Levitt
and Stephen J. Dubner (William Morrow, $28.99) 3
8. "Stress Test" by Timothy Geithner
(Crown, $35.00) 8
9. "Grain Brain" by David Perlmutter
(Little, Brown, $27.00) 16
10. "Everything I Need to Know I Learned
From a Little Golden Book" by Diane Muldrow
(Random House, $9.99) 11
Week ended June 1, 2014, powered by
Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Jonathan Oatis)