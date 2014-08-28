Aug 28 "Mean Streak," the latest novel from American author Sandra Brown, topped the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday, knocking Japanese author Haruki Murakami's "Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki and His Years of Pilgrimage," from the top spot. Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Mean Streak," by Sandra Brown (Grand Central, $26.00) - 2. "Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki and His Years of Pilgrimage," by Haruki Murakami (Knopf, $25.95) 1 3. "Love Letters," by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $26.00) 2 4. "The 6th Extinction," by James Rollins (Morrow, $27.99) 3 5. "Big Little Lies," by Liane Moriarty (Putnam/Amy Einhorn, $26.95) 6 6. "A Perfect Life," by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) 4 7. "Tom Clancy: Support and Defend," by Mark Greaney, (Putnam, $28.95) 5 8. "Adultery," by Paulo Coelho (Knopf, $24.95) - 9. "The Heist," by Daniel Silva (Harper, $27.99) 7 10. "The Goldfinch," by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30.00) 10 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Dungeons & Dragons: Player's Handbook 5th Edition," by Wizards RPG Team (Wizards of the Coast, $49.95) - 2. "One Nation," by Ben Carson (Penguin/Sentinel, $25.95) 2 3. "America," by Dinesh D'Souza (Regnery, $29.99) 1 4. "The Way Forward," by Paul Ryan (Hachette/Twelve, $27.00) - 5. "The Organized Mind," by Daniel J. Levitin (Dutton, $27.95) - 6. "In the Kingdom of Ice," by Hampton Sides (Doubleday, $28.95) 4 7. "Dungeons & Dragons: Hoard of the Dragon Queen," by Wizards RPG Team (Wizards of the Coast, $29.95) - 8. "Everything I Need to Know I Learned from a Little Golden Book," by Diane Muldrow (Random/Golden Books, $9.99) 8 9. "Hard Choices," by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster, $35.00) 6 10. "Excellent Sheep," by William Deresiewicz (Free Press, $26.00) - Week ended Aug. 24, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy)