Sept 4 "The Long Way Home," the latest Chief Inspector Gamache mystery from Canadian author Louise Penny, topped the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday, unseating Sandra Brown's "Mean Streak." Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "The Long Way Home," by Louise Penny (Minotaur, $27.99) - 2. "Mean Streak," by Sandra Brown (Grand Central, $26.00) 1 3. "Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki and His Years of Pilgrimage," by Haruki Murakami (Knopf, $25.95) 2 4. "Big Little Lies," by Liane Moriarty (Putnam/Amy Einhorn, $26.95) 5 5. "The 6th Extinction," by James Rollins (Morrow, $27.99) 4 6. "Close to Home," by Lisa Jackson (Kensington, $25.00) - 7. "Tom Clancy: Support and Defend," by Mark Greaney, (Putnam, $28.95) 7 8. "Love Letters," by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $26.00) 3 9. "The Broken Eye," by Brent Weeks (Orbit, $28.00) - 10. "The Goldfinch," by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30.00) 10 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "100 Days of Real Food," by Lisa Leake (Morrow, $29.99) - 2. "One Nation," by Ben Carson (Penguin/Sentinel, $25.95) 2 3. "America," by Dinesh D'Souza (Regnery, $29.99) 3 4. "Dungeons & Dragons: Player's Handbook 5th Edition," by Wizards RPG Team (Wizards of the Coast, $49.95) 1 5. "The Way Forward," by Paul Ryan (Hachette/Twelve, $27.00) 4 6. "In the Kingdom of Ice," by Hampton Sides (Doubleday, $28.95) 6 7. "Everything I Need to Know I Learned from a Little Golden Book," by Diane Muldrow (Random/Golden Books, $9.99) 8 8. "The Organized Mind," by Daniel J. Levitin (Dutton, $27.95) 5 9. "Grain Brain," by David Perlmutter (Little, Brown, $27.00 13 10. "Hard Choices," by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster, $35.00) 9 Week ended Aug. 31, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Eric Kelsey)