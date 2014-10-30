NEW YORK, Oct 30 Author John Grisham captured the No. 1 spot on the U.S. best-seller list on Thursday with "Gray Mountain," bumping Jodi Picoult's "Leaving Time," into second place. Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Gray Mountain" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) - 2. "Leaving Time" by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine, $28.00) 1 3. "Burn," by James Patterson and Michael Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $28.00) 2 4. "Edge of Eternity," by Ken Follett (Dutton, $36.00) 4 5. "Deadline," by John Sandford (Putnam, $27.95) 3 6. "Mr. Miracle," by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $18.00) 5 7. "Desert God" by Wilbur Smith (Morrow, $28.99) - 8. "Somewhere Safe with Somebody Good," by Jan Karon (Putnam, $27.95) 6 9. "Personal," by Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.00) 7 10. "Beautiful You" by Chuck Palahniuk (Doubleday, $25.99) - Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Killing Patton," by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $30.00) 1 2. "Not that Kind of Girl," by Lena Dunham (Random House, $28.00) 2 3. "Food" by Jim Gaffigan (Crown Archetype, $26.00) - 4. "You Can, You Will," by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $24.00) 5 5. "Agents of the Apocalypse," by David Jeremiah (Tyndale, $24.99) 4 6. "Being Mortal," by Atul Gawande (Metropolitan, $26.00) 7 7. "Guinness World Records 2015" (Guinness World Records, $28.95) 12 8. "As You Wish" by Cary Elwes (S&S/Touchstone, $26.00) 3 9. "Choose Your Own Autobiography" by Neil Patrick Harris (Crown Archetype, $26.00) 8 10. "Your Hidden Riches" by Chris Attwood (Harmony, $$25.00) - Week ended Oct. 26, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Meredith Mazzilli)