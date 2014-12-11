Dec 11 James Patterson's "Hope to Die" topped the U.S. best-seller list on Thursday for the second consecutive week, ahead of John Grisham's "Gray Mountain." Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Hope to Die" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29.00) 1 2. "Gray Mountain" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 2 3. "Revival" by Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 4 4. "The Escape" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $28.00) 3 5. "Tom Clancy: Full Force and Effect" by Mark Greaney (Putnam, $29.95) - 6. "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27.00) 12 7. "The World of Ice & Fire" by George R.R. Martin (Bantam, $50.00) 5 8. "Flesh and Blood" by Patricia Cornwell (Morrow, $28.99) 7 9. "The Burning Room" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $28.00) 8 10. "The Mistletoe Promise" by Richard Paul Evans (Simon & Schuster, $19.99) 11 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Killing Patton," by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $30.00) 1 2. "41: A Portrait of My Father" by George W. Bush (Crown, $28.00) 2 3. "Make It Ahead" by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter, $35.00) 3 4. "Guinness World Records 2015" (Guinness World Records, $28.95) 5 5. "Yes Please" by Amy Poehler (HarperCollins/Dey Street, $28.99) 6 6. "Money: Master the Game" by Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster, $28.00) 4 7. "What If?" by Randall Munroe (HMH, $26.00) 9 8. "Unwrapping the Greatest Gift" by Ann Voskamp (Tyndale, $24.99) 12 9. "The Bulletproof Diet" by Dave Asprey (Rodale, $24.99) - 10. "Dreamers and Deceivers" by Glenn Beck (S&S/Threshold, $27.00) 7 Week ended Dec. 7, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Eric Kelsey and Gunna Dickson)