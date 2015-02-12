NEW YORK, Feb 12 "The Girl on the Train," the debut thriller by London-based author Paula Hawkins, kept its perch at No. 1 on the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday for the third week. Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "The Girl on the Train," by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95) 1 2. "Private Vegas," by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown $28.00) 2 3. "All the Light We Cannot See," by Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27) 3 4. "The Nightingale," by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's, $27.99) - 5. "Trigger Warning," by Neil Gaiman (Morrow, $26.99) - 6. "Crash & Burn," by Lisa Gardner (Dutton, $27.95) - 7. "Gray Mountain," by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 5 8. "Saint Odd," by Dean Koontz (Bantam, $28.00) 4 9. "Hope to Die," by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29) 6 10. "Funny Girl," by Nick Hornby (Riverhead, $27.95) - Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "The 20/20 Diet," by Phil McGraw (Bird Street, $26) 5 2. "Killing Patton," by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $30) 4 3. "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99) 2 4. "Scary Close," by Donald Miller (Thomas Nelson, $19.99) - 5. "Being Mortal," by Atul Gawande (Metropolitan, $26) 6 6. "God, Guns, Grits, and Gravy," by Mike Huckabee (St. Martin's $26.99) 3 7. "The Hundred-Year Marathon," by Michael Pillsbury (Henry Holt, $30.00) - 8. "Yes Please," by Amy Poehler (Morrow/Dey Street, $28.99) 12 9. "Money: Master the Game," by Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster, $28.00) 11 10. "Zero Belly Diet," by David Zinczenko (Ballantine, $26.00) 9 (Week ended Feb. 8, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 Nielsen Co) (Editing by Patricia Reaney and G Crosse)