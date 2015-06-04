NEW YORK, June 4 "Radiant Angel," Nelson DeMille's latest John Corey novel, captured the No. 1 spot on the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday. Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Radiant Angel" by Nelson DeMille (Grand Central, $28.00) - 2. "The Girl on the Train" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95) 1 3. "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27.00) 3 4. "Piranha" by Clive Cussler and Boyd Morrison (Putnam, $28.95) - 5. "14th Deadly Sin" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $28.00) 2 6. "Memory Man" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $28.00) 4 7. "Gathering Prey" by John Sandford (Putnam, $28.95) 6 8. "Seveneves" by Neal Stephenson (Morrow, $35.00) 5 9. "Beach Town" by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin's, 26.99) 7 10. "The Liar" by Nora Roberts (Putnam, $27.95) 8 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up" by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99) 1 2. "The Wright Brothers" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster, $30.00) 2 3. "Legends & Lies" by Bill O'Reilly and David Fisher (Holt, $32.00) 3 4. "And the Good News Is ..." by Dana Perino (Hachette/Twelve, $26.00) 4 5. "American Wife" by Taya Kyle (Morrow, $27.99) 5 6. "The Road to Character" by David Brooks (Random, $28.00) 6 7. "The Whole 30," by Melissa Hartwig and Dallas Hartwig (HMH, $30.00) 8 8. "Sugar Impact Diet Cookbook" by JJ Virgin (Grand Central/Life & Style, $28.00) - 9. "It's a Long Story" by Willie Nelson (Little, Brown, $30.00) 15 10. "A Lucky Life Interrupted" by Tom Brokaw (Random, $27.00) 10 (Week ended May 31, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2015 The Nielsen Company) (Editing by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Christian Plumb)