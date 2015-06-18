NEW YORK, June 18 Stephen King's newest book, "Finders Keepers," held on to the top spot on the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday for the second consecutive week. Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States are used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Finders Keepers" by Stephen King (Scribner, $30) 1 2. "The Girl on the Train" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95) 2 3. "In the Unlikely Event" by Judy Blume (Knopf, $27.95) 3 4. "Radiant Angel" by Nelson DeMille (Grand Central, $28) 4 5. "All the Single Ladies" by Dorothea Benton Frank (Morrow, $26.99) - 6. "Dead Ice" by Laurell K. Hamilton (Berkley, $27.95) - 7. "14th Deadly Sin" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $28) 6 8. "Piranha" by Clive Cussler and Boyd Morrison (Putnam, $28.95) 5 9. "Memory Man" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $28) 7 10. "Blueprints" by Barbara Delinsky (St. Martin's, $26.99) - Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "The Wright Brothers" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster, $30) 2 2. "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up" by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99) 1 3. "Legends & Lies" by Bill O'Reilly and David Fisher (Holt, $32) 4 4. "Triggers" by Marshall Goldsmith and Mark Reiter (Crown Business, $27.00) 11 5. "Adios, America" by Ann Coulter (Regnery, $27.99) 3 6. "And the Good News Is ..." by Dana Perino (Hachette/Twelve, $26) 6 7. "The Whole 30," by Melissa Hartwig and Dallas Hartwig (HMH, $30) 5 8. "The Road to Character" by David Brooks (Random, $28) 7 9. "Primates of Park Avenue" by Wednesday Martin (Simon & Schuster, $26) 8 10. "It's a Long Story" by Willie Nelson (Little, Brown, $30) 10 (Week ended June 14, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2015 The Nielsen Company) (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Nick Zieminski)