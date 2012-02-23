NEW YORK, Feb 23 "Private Games" soared to the top of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday. The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Private Games" by James Patterson & Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $27.99) - 2. "Kill Shot" by Vince Flynn (Atria, $27.99) 1 3. "The Wolf Gift" by Anne Rice (Knopf, $25.95) - 4. "Defending Jacob" by William Landay (Delacorte, $26) 2 5. "I've Got Your Number" by Sophie Kinsella (Dial, $26) - 6. "Death Comes to Pemberley" by P.D. James (Knopf, $25.95) 4 7. "11/22/63" by Stephen King (Scribner, $35) 6 8. "Home Front" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's, $27.99) 7 9. "Private: #1 Suspect" by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $27.99) 5 10. "The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest" by Stieg Larsson (Knopf, $27.95) 8 (St. Martin's, $27.95) Hardcover nonfiction 1. "American Sniper" by Chris Kyle, with Scott McEwen (Morrow, $26.99) 4 2. "Ameritopia" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold, $26.99) 1 3. "The Start-Up of You" by Reid Hoffman & Ben Casnocha (Crown, $26) - 4. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 7 5. "The End of Illness" by David Agus, M.D. (Free Press, $26) 3 6. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35) 6 7. "The World of Downton Abbey" by Jessica Fellowes (St. Martin's, $29.99) 9 8. "Behind the Beautiful Forevers" by Katherine Boo (Random House, $27) 12 9. "Sexperiment" by Ed & Lisa Young (FaithWords, $21.99) - 10. "Once Upon a Secret" by Mimi Alford (Random House, $25) 10 (Editing by Patricia Reaney)