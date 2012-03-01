NEW YORK, March 1 "Lone Wolf" soared to the top of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday. The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Lone Wolf" by Jodi Picoult (Atria, $28) - 2. "Celebrity in Death" by J.D. Robb (Putnam, $27.95) - 3. "A Perfect Blood" by Kim Harrison (Harper Voyager, $26.99) - 4. "Kill Shot" by Vince Flynn (Atria, $27.99) 2 5. "Private Games" by James Patterson & Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $27.99) 1 6. "Defending Jacob" by William Landay (Delacorte, $26) 4 7. "The Wolf Gift" by Anne Rice (Knopf, $25.95) 3 8. "I've Got Your Number" by Sophie Kinsella (Dial, $26) 5 9. "The Shadow Patrol" by Alex Berenson (Putnam, $26.95) - 10. "11/22/63" by Stephen King (Scribner, $35) 7 Hardcover nonfiction 1. "American Sniper" by Chris Kyle, with Scott McEwen (Morrow, $26.99) 1 2. "Abundance" by Peter H. Diamandis & Steven Kotler (Free Press, $26.99) - 3. "The End of Illness" by David Agus, M.D. (Free Press, $26) 5 4. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 4 5. "The World of Downton Abbey" by Jessica Fellowes (St. Martin's, $29.99) 7 6. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35) 6 7. "Indivisible" by James Robison & Jay W. Richards (FaithWords, $21.99) - 8. "The Start-Up of You" by Reid Hoffman & Ben Casnocha (Crown, $26) 3 9. "Yes! Energy" by Loral Langemeier (Hay House, $24.95) - 10. "Ameritopia" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold, $26.99) 2 (Editing by Patricia Reaney)