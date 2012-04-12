(Adds dropped letter in headline)
NEW YORK, April 12 "The Lost Years" soared to
the top of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.
The list is compiled from data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
Hardcover Fiction Last Week
1. "The Lost Years" by Mary Higgins
Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99) -
2. "Guilty Wives" by James Patterson
& David Ellis (Little, Brown, $27.99) 2
3. "Sacré Bleu" by Christopher Moore
(Morrow, $26.99) -
4. "The Limpopo Academy of Private
Detection" by Alexander McCall Smith
(Pantheon, $24.95) -
5. "Betrayal" by Danielle Steet
(Delacorte $28) 3
6. "The Shoemaker's Wife" by Adriana
Trigiani (Harper, $26.99) -
7. "The Beginner's Goodbye" by Anne
Tyler (Knopf, $24.95) -
8. "Stay Close" by Harlan Coben
(Dutton, $27.95) 4
9. "Lover Reborn" by J.R. Ward
(NAL, $27.95) 1
10. "Gypped" by Carol Higgins Clark
(Scribner, $25) -
Hardcover nonfiction
1. "Drift" by Rachel Maddow
(Crown, $25) 1
2. "Weeknights with Giada" by
Giada De Laurentiis (Clarkson Potter, $35) 2
3. "The Big Miss" by Hank Haney
(Crown, $26) 3
4. "Trickle Down Tyranny" by
Michael Savage (Morrow, $26.99) -
5. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks:
Food from My Frontier" by Ree Drummond
(Morrow, $29.99) 5
6. "Imagine" by Jonah Lehrer
(Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $26) 4
7. "Mrs. Kennedy and Me" by Clint
Hill with Lisa McCubbin (Gallery, $26) -
8. "Wild" by Cheryl Strayed
(Knopf, $25.95) 10
9. "All In" by Paula Broadwell with
Vernon Loeb (Penguin Press, $29.95) -
10. "The Blood Sugar Solution" by Mark
Hyman M.D.(Little, Brown $27.99) 8
