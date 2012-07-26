NEW YORK, July 26 "The Fallen Angel" soared straight to the top of Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "The Fallen Angel" by Daniel Silva (Harper, $27.99) - 2. "I, Michael Bennett" by James Patterson/Michael Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $27.99) 2 3. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 3 4. "Shadow of Night" by Deborah Harkness (Viking, $28.95) 1 5. "Backfire" by Catherine Coulter (Crown, $25.00) 4 6. "Creole Belle" by James Lee Burke (Simon & Schuster, $27.99) - 7. "The Next Best Thing" by Jennifer Weiner (Atria, $26.99) 5 8. "Wicked Business" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28) 6 9. "The Sandcastle Girls" by Chris Bohjalian (Doubleday, ($25.95) - 10. "A Dance with Dragons" by George R. R. Martin (Bantam, $35.00) 9 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Wild" by Cheryl Strayed (Knopf, $25.95) 1 2. "A Year Up" by Gerald Chertavian (Viking, $26.95) - 3. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28.00) 3 4. "The Amateur" by Edward Klein (Regnery, $27.95) 2 5. "The Mobile Wave" by Michael Saylor (Vanguard, $25.99) 28 6. "Eat More of What You Love " by Marlene Koch (Running Press, $27.00) - 7. "How: Why How We Do Anything..." by Dov Seidman (Wiley, $27.95) - 8. "The Skinny Rules" by Bob Harper (Ballantine, $26.00) 5 9. "Cowards" by Glenn Beck (Threshold Editions, $28.00) 6 10. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35.00) 15 Week ending July 22, 2012, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and John Wallace)