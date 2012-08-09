NEW YORK, Aug 9 "Gone Girl" climbed back to the
top of Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday after
slipping to third place last week.
The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
Hardcover Fiction Last Week
1. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn
(Crown, $25.00) 3
2. "Odd Apocalypse" by Dean R. Koontz
(Bantam, $28.00) -
3. "Friends Forever" by Danielle Steel
(Delacorte, $28.00) 1
4. "Where We Belong" by Emily Giffin
(St. Martin's, $27.99) 2
5. "Black List: A Thriller" by Brad
Thor (Atria, $27.99) 4
6. "I, Michael Bennett" by
James Patterson/Michael Ledwidge (Little,
Brown, $27.99) 6
7. "The Fallen Angel" by Daniel
Silva (Harper, $27.99) 5
8. "Shadow of Night" by Deborah Harkness
(Viking, $28.95) 8
9. "Haven" by Kay Hooper
(Berkley, $26.95) -
10. "Backfire" by Catherine Coulter 9
(Putnam, $26.95)
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. "Wild" by Cheryl Strayed
(Knopf, $25.95) 2
2. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly &
Martin Dugard (Holt, $28.00) 4
3. "Vintage Cakes" by Julie Richardson
(Ten Speed Press, ($24.00) -
4. "The Amateur" by Edward Klein
(Regnery, $27.95) 5
5. "Double Cross" by Ben Macintyre
(Crown, $26.00) -
6. "Wheat Belly" by William Davis
(Rodale Press, $25.99) 6
7. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson
(Simon & Schuster, $35.00) 8
8. "The Blood Sugar Solution" by
Mark Hyman (Little, Brown, $27.99) 30
9. "I Hate Everyone... Starting With Me
by Joan Rivers (Berkley, $25.95) 47
10. "The Skinny Rules" by Bob Harper
(Ballantine, $26.00) 10
Week ending Aug. 5, powered by
Nielsen BookScan © 2012, Nielsen Co.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Jeffrey Benkoe)