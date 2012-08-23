NEW YORK, Aug 23 "Gone Girl" kept its position
at the top spot of Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on
Thursday.
The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
Hardcover Fiction Last Week
1. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn
(Crown, $25.00) 1
2. "The Inn at Rose Harbor" by Debbie
Macomber (Ballantine, $26.00) -
3. "Friends Forever" by Danielle Steel
(Delacorte, $28.00) 2
4. "Odd Apocalypse" by Dean R. Koontz
(Bantam, $28.00) 3
5. "Where We Belong" by Emily Giffin
(St. Martin's, $27.99) 4
6. "Black List: A Thriller" by Brad
Thor (Atria, $27.99) 5
7. "The Kingmaker's Daughter" by
Philippa Gregory (Touchstone Books, $29.99) -
8. "I, Michael Bennett" by
James Patterson/Michael Ledwidge (Little,
Brown, $27.99) 8
9. "The Fallen Angel" by Daniel
Silva (Harper, $27.99) 7
10. "The Spymasters" by W. E. B. Griffin
(Putnam Adult, $27.95) 6
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. "The Amateur" by Edward Klein
(Regnery, $27.95) 3
2. "Obama's America" by Dinesh D'Souza
(Regnery, $ 27.95) -
3. "Topgrading, 3rd Edition," by
Bradford Smart (Portfolio, $29.95) -
4. "Wild" by Cheryl Strayed
(Knopf, $25.95) 2
5. "Wheat Belly" by William Davis
(Rodale Press, $25.99) 5
6. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly &
Martin Dugard (Holt, $28.00) 4
7. "Solo: A Memoir of Hope" by Hope Solo
(Harper, $24.99) -
8. "Dearie: The Remarkable Life of
Julia Child" by Bob Spitz (Knopf, 29.95) 7
9. "Double Cross" by Ben Macintyre
(Crown, $26.00) 6
10. "American Sniper" by Chris Kyle
(William & Morrow, $29.99) 18
Week ending Aug 19, 2012, powered by
Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.
(Editing by Christine Kearney)