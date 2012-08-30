NEW YORK, Aug 30 "Gone Girl" held on to the top spot of Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 1 2. "The Inn at Rose Harbor" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $26.00) 2 3. "Odd Apocalypse" by Dean R. Koontz (Bantam, $28.00) 4 4. "Friends Forever" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) 3 5. "Where We Belong" by Emily Giffin (St. Martin's, $27.99) 5 6. "Wards of Faerie" by Terry Brooks (Del Rey Books, $28.00) - 7. "Black List: A Thriller" by Brad Thor (Atria, $27.99) 6 8. "I, Michael Bennett" by James Patterson/Michael Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $27.99) 8 9. "The Kingmaker's Daughter" by Philippa Gregory (Touchstone Books, $29.99) 7 10. "The Fallen Angel" by Daniel Silva (Harper, $27.99) 9 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Paterno" by Joe Posnanski (Simon & Schuster, $28.00) - 2. "Obama's America" by Dinesh D'Souza (Regnery, $ 27.95) 2 3. "Shadowbosses" by Mallory Factor (Center Street, $24.99) - 4. "The Amateur" by Edward Klein (Regnery, $27.95) 1 5. "Wild" by Cheryl Strayed (Knopf, $25.95) 4 6. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28.00) 6 7. "Wheat Belly" by William Davis (Rodale Press, $25.99) 5 8. "Fool Me Twice" by Aaron Klein (WND Books, $25.99) 29 9. "Dearie: The Remarkable Life of Julia Child" by Bob Spitz (Knopf, 29.95) 8 10. "Double Cross" by Ben Macintyre (Crown, $26.00) 9 Week ending Aug 26, 2012, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney)