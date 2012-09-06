NEW YORK, Sept 6 "Gone Girl" retained the top
spot on Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday.
The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
Hardcover Fiction Last Week
1. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn
(Crown, $25.00) 1
2. "Last to Die" by Tess Gerritsen
(Ballantine, $27.00) -
3. "The Beautiful Mystery" by Louise
Penny (Minotaur Books, $25.99) -
4. "The Inn at Rose Harbor" by Debbie
Macomber (Ballantine, $26.00) 2
5. "Bones Are Forever" by Kathy Reichs
(Scribner, $26.99) -
6. "Friends Forever" by Danielle Steel
(Delacorte, $28.00) 4
7. "Where We Belong" by Emily Giffin
(St. Martin's, $27.99) 5
8. "Odd Apocalypse" by Dean R. Koontz
(Bantam, $28.00) 3
9. "Black List: A Thriller" by Brad
Thor (Atria, $27.99) 7
10. "I, Michael Bennett" by
James Patterson/Michael Ledwidge (Little,
Brown, $27.99) 8
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. "Obama's America" by Dinesh D'Souza
(Regnery, $ 27.95) 2
2. "The Power of the Prophetic Blessing
by John Hagee (Worthy Publishing, $22.99) -
3. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly &
Martin Dugard (Holt, $28.00) 6
4. "Wild" by Cheryl Strayed
(Knopf, $25.95) 5
5. "The Amateur" by Edward Klein
(Regnery, $27.95) 4
6. "Paterno" by Joe Posnanski
(Simon & Schuster, $28.00) 1
7. "Dearie: The Remarkable Life of
Julia Child" by Bob Spitz (Knopf, 29.95) 9
8. "Double Cross" by Ben Macintyre
(Crown, $26.00) 10
9. "American Sniper" by Chris Kyle
(William Morrow, $26.99) 11
10. "Every Love Story Is a Ghost Story"
by D. T. Max (Viking, $27.95) -
Week ending Sept 2, 2012, powered by
Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney)