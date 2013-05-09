NEW YORK, May 9 "The 12th of Never," by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro, climbed to the top of the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "The 12th of Never" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $27.99) 18 2. "The Hit" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99) 1 3. "Whiskey Beach" by Nora Roberts (Putnam, $27.95) 2 4. "Daddy's Gone a Hunting" by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99) 4 5. "Fly Away" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's, $27.99) 3 6. "NOS4A2" by Joe Hill (William Morrow, $28.99) - 7. "Best Kept Secret" by Jeffrey Archer (St. Martin's, $27.99) - 8. "Paris: The Novel" by Edward Rutherfurd (Doubleday, $32.50) 5 9. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 9 10. "Life After Life" by Kate Atkinson (L,B/Reagan Arthur, 27.99) 10 Hardcover Non-fiction 1. "Waiting to Be Heard" by Amanda Knox (Harper, $28.99) - 2. "Lean In" by Sheryl Sandberg (Knopf, $24.95) 4 3. "Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls" by David Sedaris (Little Brown, $27.00) 1 4. "The Duck Commander Family " by Willie & Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99) 7 5. "Cooked" by Michael Pollan (Penguin, $27.95) 6 6. "It's All Good" by Gwyneth Paltrow (Grand Central, $32.00) 9 7. "Life Code" by Dr. Phil McGraw (Bird Street Books, $26.00) 11 8. "Jumpstart to Skinny" by Bob Harper (Ballantine, $25.00) 5 9. "Bunker Hill" by Nathaniel Philbrick (Viking, $32.95) - 10. "The Reality-Based Rules of the Workplace" by Cy Wakeman (Jossey-Bass, $27.95) - Week ended May 5, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Chris Michaud and Eric Beech)