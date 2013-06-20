NEW YORK, June 20 Dan Brown's thriller "Inferno"
maintained its perch on top of the U.S. best-sellers list on
Thursday for the fifth consecutive week.
The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
Hardcover Fiction Last Week
1. "Inferno" by Dan Brown (Doubleday,
$29.95) 1
2. "And the Mountains Echoed"
by Khaled Hosseini (Riverhead, $28.95) 2
3. "Bad Monkey" by Carl Hiaasen
(Knopf, $26.95) -
4. "The Eye of Moloch" by Glenn Beck
(Threshold Editions, $26.00) -
5. "The Silver Star" by Jeannette Walls
(Scribner, $26.00) -
6. "The King's Deception" by Steve Berry
(Ballantine, $27.00) -
7. "The Last Original Wife" by Dorothea
Benton Frank (William Morrow, $26.99) -
8. "Zero Hour" by Clive Cussler/Graham
Brown (Putnam, $28.95) 3
9. "Revenge Wears Prada" by Lauren
Weisberger (Simon & Schuster, $25.99) 4
10. "The Hit" by David Baldacci
(Grand Central, $27.99) 9
Hardcover Non-fiction
1. "Happy, Happy, Happy" by
Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99) 1
2. "American Gun" by Chris Kyle
(William Morrow, $29.99) 2
3. "The Duck Commander Family " by Willie
& Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99) 5
4. "Keep It Pithy" by Bill O'Reilly
(Crown Archetype, $21.99) 6
5. "Lean In" by Sheryl Sandberg
(Knopf, $24.95) 4
6. "Dad Is Fat" by Jim Gaffigan
(Crown Archetype, $25.00) 13
7. "Killing Kennedy" by O'Reilly/Dugard
(Henry Holt, $28.00) 18
8. "The Guns at Last Light" by Rick
Atkinson (Henry Holt, $40) 9
9. "Eleven Rings" by Phil Jackson
(Penguin, $27.95) 8
10. "The 100" by Jorge Cruise
(William Morrow, $25.99) 11
Week that ended June 16, 2013, powered by
Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Xavier Briand)