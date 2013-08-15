Soviet poet Yevtushenko dies in USA - TASS
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
NEW YORK, Aug 15 "The Mistress," a political thriller by James Patterson and David Ellis, shot to the top of the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday, pushing "The Cuckoo's Calling" into second place. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "The Mistress," by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown, $28.00) 35 2. "The Cuckoo's Calling" by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland, $26.00) 1 3. "Inferno" by Dan Brown (Doubleday, $29.95) 2 4. "Hotshot" by Julie Garwood (Dutton, $26.95) - 5. "And the Mountains Echoed" by Khaled Hosseini (Riverhead, $28.95) 4 6. "First Sight" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) 3 7. "The Last Witness" by W.E.B. Griffin (Putnam, $27.95) - 8. "The English Girl" by Daniel Silva (Harper, $27.99) 5 9. "The Ocean at the End of the Lane" by Neil Gaiman (William Morrow, $25.99) 9 10. "Second Honeymoon" by James Patterson and Howard Roughan (Little, Brown, $28.00) 6 Hardcover non-fiction 1. "Zealot" by Reza Aslan (Random House, $27.00) 1 2. "Happy, Happy, Happy" by Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99) 2 3. "Lean In" by Sheryl Sandberg (Knopf, $24.95) 3 4. "This Town" by Mark Leibovich (Blue Rider Press, $27.95) 4 5. "The Duck Commander Family" by Willie & Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99) 5 6. "Jerusalem: A Cookbook" by Yotam Ottolenghi (Ten Speed, $35.00) 8 7. "Life Code" by Dr. Phil McGraw (Penguin, $26.00) 7 8. "Lawrence in Arabia" by Scott Anderson (Doubleday, $28.95) - 9. "Let's Explore Diabetes With Owls" by David Sedaris (Little, Brown, $27.00) 6 10. "These Few Precious Days" by Christopher Andersen (Gallery Books, $27.00) - Week that ended Aug. 11, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Kenneth Barry)
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling about 52,600 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling 52,000 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.