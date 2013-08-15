NEW YORK, Aug 15 "The Mistress," a political thriller by James Patterson and David Ellis, shot to the top of the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday, pushing "The Cuckoo's Calling" into second place. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "The Mistress," by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown, $28.00) 35 2. "The Cuckoo's Calling" by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland, $26.00) 1 3. "Inferno" by Dan Brown (Doubleday, $29.95) 2 4. "Hotshot" by Julie Garwood (Dutton, $26.95) - 5. "And the Mountains Echoed" by Khaled Hosseini (Riverhead, $28.95) 4 6. "First Sight" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) 3 7. "The Last Witness" by W.E.B. Griffin (Putnam, $27.95) - 8. "The English Girl" by Daniel Silva (Harper, $27.99) 5 9. "The Ocean at the End of the Lane" by Neil Gaiman (William Morrow, $25.99) 9 10. "Second Honeymoon" by James Patterson and Howard Roughan (Little, Brown, $28.00) 6 Hardcover non-fiction 1. "Zealot" by Reza Aslan (Random House, $27.00) 1 2. "Happy, Happy, Happy" by Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99) 2 3. "Lean In" by Sheryl Sandberg (Knopf, $24.95) 3 4. "This Town" by Mark Leibovich (Blue Rider Press, $27.95) 4 5. "The Duck Commander Family" by Willie & Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99) 5 6. "Jerusalem: A Cookbook" by Yotam Ottolenghi (Ten Speed, $35.00) 8 7. "Life Code" by Dr. Phil McGraw (Penguin, $26.00) 7 8. "Lawrence in Arabia" by Scott Anderson (Doubleday, $28.95) - 9. "Let's Explore Diabetes With Owls" by David Sedaris (Little, Brown, $27.00) 6 10. "These Few Precious Days" by Christopher Andersen (Gallery Books, $27.00) - Week that ended Aug. 11, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Kenneth Barry)