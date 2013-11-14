NEW YORK, Nov 14 John Grisham's novel "Sycamore Row" topped the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday for the third consecutive week. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Sycamore Row" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 1 2. "Mirage" by Clive Cussler/Jack Du Brul (Putnam, $ 28.95) - 3. "Winners" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) 2 4. "The All-Girl Filling Station's Last Reunion" by Fannie Flagg (Random House, $27.00) - 5. "Doctor Sleep" by Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 4 6. "The Longest Ride" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27.00) 5 7. "The Valley of Amazement" by Amy Tan (Ecco, $29.99) - 8. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30.00) 6 9. "The Minor Adjustment Beauty Salon" by Alexander McCall Smith ($24.95 ) - 10. "We Are Water" by Wally Lamb (Harper, $29.99) 8 Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00) 2 2. "Things That Matter" by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum, $28.00) 4 3. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow, $29.99) 1 4. "Double Down" by Mark Halperin/ John Heilemann (Penguin Press, $29.95) - 5. "The Bully Pulpit" by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster, $40.00) - 6. "David and Goliath" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00) 3 7. "Giada's Feel Good Food" by Giada De Laurentiis (Clarkson Potter, $32.50) - 8. "Guinness World Records 2014" (Guinness World Records, $28.95 ) 5 9. "I Am Malala" by Malala Yousafzai (Little, Brown, $26.00) 7 10. "Si-Cology 1" by Si Robertson (Howard Books, $22.99) 8 Week ending Nov. 10, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney)