NEW YORK, Nov 21 John Grisham's novel "Sycamore Row" held on firm to the top sport on the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday for the fourth straight week. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Sycamore Row" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 1 2. "The First Phone Call from Heaven" by Mitch Albom ($24.99) - 3. "Dust" by Patricia Cornwell (Putnam, $$28.95) - 4. "White Fire" by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central, $27.00) - 5. "The Longest Ride" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27.00) 6 6. "Doctor Sleep" by Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 5 7. "Mirage" by Clive Cussler/Jack Du Brul (Putnam, $ 28.95) 2 8. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30.00) 8 9. "Winners" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) 3 10. "The Valley of Amazement" by Amy Tan (Ecco, $29.99) 7 Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00) 1 2. "Things That Matter" by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum, $28.00) 2 3. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow, $29.99) 3 4. "Si-Cology 1" by Si Robertson (Howard Books, $22.99) 10 5. "The Bully Pulpit" by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster, $40.00) 5 6. "Soul Healing Miracles" by Zhi Gang Sha (BenBella, $24.95) - 7. "Guinness World Records 2014" (Guinness World Records, $28.95 ) 8 8. "David and Goliath" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00) 6 9. "Good Tidings and Great Joy" by Sarah Palin (HarperCollins/Broadside, $22.99) - 10. "I Am Malala" by Malala Yousafzai (Little, Brown, $26.00) 9 Week ending Nov. 17, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Jan Paschal)