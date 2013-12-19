NEW YORK, Dec 19 John Grisham's "Sycamore Row" toppled Tom Clancy's "Command Authority" to grab the No. 1 spot of the best-sellers list on Thursday. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Sycamore Row" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 3 2. "Command Authority" by Tom Clancy (Putnam, $29.95) 1 3. "Cross My Heart" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29.00) 2 4. "The First Phone Call From Heaven" by Mitch Albom (Harper, $24.99) 6 5. "Doctor Sleep" by Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 7 6. "Takedown Twenty" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00) 5 7. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30.00) 9 8. "Innocence" by Dean Koontz (Bantam, $28.00) - 9. "The Gods of Guilt" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $28.00) 4 10. "The Longest Ride" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27.00) 10 Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Things That Matter" by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum, $28.00) 1 2. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00) 2 3. "Guinness World Records 2014" (Guinness World Records, $28.95 ) 3 4. "George Washington's Secret Six" by Brian Kilmeade (Penguin/Sentinel, $27.95) 4 5. "Miracles and Massacres" by Glenn Beck (S&S/Threshold, $27.00) 6 6. "David and Goliath" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00) 5 7. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow, $29.99) 7 8. "The Bully Pulpit" by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster, $40.00) 9 9. "Si-Cology 1" by Si Robertson (Howard Books, $22.99) 8 10. "I Am Malala" by Malala Yousafzai (Little, Brown, 26.00) 11 Week ending Dec. 15, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Gunna Dickson)