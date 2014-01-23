NEW YORK, Jan 23 Sue Monk Kidd's newest novel, "The Invention of Wings," retained the No. 1 spot on the U.S. fiction best-sellers list on Thursday for the second consecutive week. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "The Invention of Wings" by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking, $27.95) 1 2. "First Love" by James Patterson and Emily Raymond (Little, Brown, $26.00 - 3. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30.00) 3 4. "Sycamore Row" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 4 5. "The First Phone Call From Heaven" by Mitch Albom (Harper, $24.99) 8 6. "Fear Nothing" by Lisa Gardner (Dutton, $27.95) 7 7. "Standup Guy" by Stuart Woods (Putnam, $26.95) 6 8. "Command Authority" by Tom Clancy (Putnam, $29.95) 9 9. "Cross My Heart" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29.00) 11 10. "The Dead in Their Vaulted Arch" by Alan Bradley (Delacorte, $24.00 - Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Duty" by Robert M. Gates (Knopf, $35.00) - 2. "Things That Matter" by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum, $28.00) 2 3. "Super Shred" by Ian K. Smith (St. Martin's, $24.99) 1 4. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00) 3 5. "The Pound a Day Diet" by Rocco Dispirito (Grand Central, $26.00) 5 6. "The Daniel Plan" by Rick Warren (Zondervan, $24.99) 4 7. "The Body Book" by Cameron Diaz (Harper Wave, $25.99) 6 8. "David and Goliath" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00) 7 9. "Jim Cramer's Get Rich Carefully" by James J. Cramer (Penguin/Blue Rider, $29.99) - 10. "Grain Brain" by David Perlmutter (Little,Brown $27.00) 9 Week ending Jan. 19, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney; Editing by David Gregorio)