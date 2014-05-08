May 1 Author David Baldacci's thriller "The Target" spent a second week atop the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday. Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide is used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "The Target" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $28.00) 1 2. "Natchez Burning" by Greg Iles (William Morrow, $27.99) - 3. "The Collector" by Nora Roberts (Putnam, $27.95) 2 4. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30) 4 5. "Chestnut Street" by Maeve Binchy (Knopf, $26.95) 3 6. "I've Got You Under My Skin" by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99) 5 7. "Live to See You Tomorrow" by Iris Johansen (St. Martin's, $27.99) - 8. "NYPD Red 2" by James Patterson and Marshall Karp (Little, Brown, $28) 8 9. "The Invention of Wings" by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking, $27.95) 11 10. "Bridge to Haven" by Francine Rivers (Tyndale, $25.99) 6 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Everybody's Got Something" by Robin Roberts (Grand Central, $27.00) 2 2. "Capital in the Twenty-First Century" by Thomas Piketty (Harvard/Belknap, $39.95) 7 3. "A Fighting Chance" by Elizabeth Warren (Metropolitan, $28.00) 4 4. "Flash Boys" by Michael Lewis (Norton, $27.95) 3 5. "Let's Just Say it Wasn't Pretty" by Diane Keaton (Random House, $26.00) - 6. "Grain Brain" by David Perlmutter (Little, Brown, $27) 6 7. "Smart Money Smart Kids" by Dave Ramsey (Lampo Press, $24.99) 1 8. "Optimal Living 360" by Sanjay Jain (Greenleaf, $19.95) 5 9. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28) 8 10. "Everything I Need to Know I Learned" by Diane Muldrow (Golden Books, $9.99) 12 Week ended May 4, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken)