NEW YORK, June 26 Janet Evanovich's "Top Secret
Twenty-One," the latest book in her series about a female bounty
hunter, debuted at the top of the bestsellers list on Thursday.
Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers
and independent distributors across the United States is used to
compile the list.
Hardcover Fiction Last Week
1. "Top Secret Twenty-One" by
Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00) -
2. "Mr. Mercedes," by Stephen King
(Scribner, $30.00) 2
3. "Written in My Own Heart's Blood"
by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte, $35.00) 1
4. "Silkworm" by Robert Galbraith
(LB/Mulholland, $28.00) -
5. "All Fall Down" by Jennifer Weiner
(Atria, $26.99) -
6. "The Goldfinch," by Donna Tartt
(Little, Brown, $30) 7
7. "The Matchmaker" by Elin Hilderbrand
(Little, Brown, $28.00) 6
8. "Unlucky 13," by James Patterson
and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $28.00) 4
9. "The One & Only," by Emily Giffin
(Ballantine, $28.00) 8
10. "The Target," by David Baldacci
(Grand Central, $28.00) 3
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. "Hard Choices" by Hillary Rodham Clinton
(Simon & Schuster, $35.00) 1
2. "One Nation," by Ben Carson
(Penguin/Sentinel, $25.95) 2
3. "Instinct," by T.D. Jakes
(FaithWords, $25.00) 8
4. "Capital in the Twenty-First Century,"
by Thomas Piketty (Harvard/Belknap, $39.95) 5
5. "Think Like a Freak," by Steven D.
Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner (William
Morrow, $28.99) 7
6. "Good Call," by Jase Robertson
(Howard Books, 25.99) 4
7. "The Closer," by Mariano Rivera
(Little, Brown, $28.00) 3
8. "Everything I Need to Know I Learned
From a Little Golden Book," by Diane Muldrow
(Random/Golden Books, $12.99) 13
9. "Grain Brain" by David Perlmutter
(Little, Brown, $27.00) 15
10. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly
and Martin Dugard, (Henry Holt, $28.00) 9
Week ended June 22 2014, powered by
Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company.
