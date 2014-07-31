NEW YORK, July 31 "A Perfect Life," the newest
romance by prolific writer Danielle Steel, went straight to the
top of the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday.
Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers
and independent distributors across the United States is used to
compile the list.
Hardcover Fiction Last Week
1. "A Perfect Life" by Danielle Steel
(Delacorte, $28.00) -
2. "Tom Clancy: Support and Defend" by
Mark Greaney, (Putnam, $28.95) -
3. "The Heist" by Daniel Silva
(Harper, $27.99) 2
4. "The Book of Life" by Deborah Harkness
(Viking, $28.95) 1
5. "Invisible" by James Patterson and
David Ellis (Little, Brown, $28.00) 3
6. "Act of War" by Brad Thor
(Atria, $27.99) 4
7. "Top Secret Twenty-One" by
Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00) 5
8. "Mr. Mercedes," by Stephen King
(Scribner, $30.00) 8
9. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt
(Little, Brown, $30.00) 11
10. "The Silkworm" by Robert Galbraith
(LB/Mulholland, $28.00) 10
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. "America" by Dinesh D'Souza
(Regnery, $29.99) 1
2. "One Nation," by Ben Carson
(Penguin/Sentinel, $25.95) 3
3. "Blood Feud" by Edward Klein
(Regnery, $27.99) 2
4. "Hard Choices" by Hillary Rodham Clinton
(Simon & Schuster, $35.00) 5
5. "Everything I Need to Know I Learned
from a Little Golden Book" by Diane Muldrow
(Random/Golden Books, $9.99) 6
6. "The Mockingbird Next Door"
by Marja Mills (Penguin, $27.95) 4
7. "David and Goliath" by Malcolm Gladwell
(Little, Brown, $29.00) 8
8. "Instinct," by T.D. Jakes
(FaithWords, $25.00) 9
9. "Think Like a Freak," by Steven D.
Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner (William
Morrow, $28.99) 7
10. "The Family of Jesus" by
Karen Kingsbury (Howard Books, $19.99) 10
Week ended July 27, 2014, powered by
Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney)