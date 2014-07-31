NEW YORK, July 31 "A Perfect Life," the newest romance by prolific writer Danielle Steel, went straight to the top of the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "A Perfect Life" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) -

2. "Tom Clancy: Support and Defend" by Mark Greaney, (Putnam, $28.95) -

3. "The Heist" by Daniel Silva (Harper, $27.99) 2

4. "The Book of Life" by Deborah Harkness (Viking, $28.95) 1

5. "Invisible" by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown, $28.00) 3

6. "Act of War" by Brad Thor (Atria, $27.99) 4

7. "Top Secret Twenty-One" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00) 5

8. "Mr. Mercedes," by Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 8

9. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30.00) 11

10. "The Silkworm" by Robert Galbraith (LB/Mulholland, $28.00) 10

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "America" by Dinesh D'Souza (Regnery, $29.99) 1

2. "One Nation," by Ben Carson (Penguin/Sentinel, $25.95) 3

3. "Blood Feud" by Edward Klein (Regnery, $27.99) 2

4. "Hard Choices" by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster, $35.00) 5

5. "Everything I Need to Know I Learned from a Little Golden Book" by Diane Muldrow (Random/Golden Books, $9.99) 6

6. "The Mockingbird Next Door" by Marja Mills (Penguin, $27.95) 4

7. "David and Goliath" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00) 8

8. "Instinct," by T.D. Jakes (FaithWords, $25.00) 9

9. "Think Like a Freak," by Steven D. Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner (William Morrow, $28.99) 7

10. "The Family of Jesus" by Karen Kingsbury (Howard Books, $19.99) 10 Week ended July 27, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney)