NEW YORK, May 23 "Inferno," Dan Brown's latest book, shot to the top of the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Inferno" by Dan Brown (Doubleday, $29.95) - 2. "The 12th of Never" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $27.99) 2 3. "Dead Ever After" by Charlaine Harris (Ace, $27.95) 1 4. "Silken Prey" by John Sandford (Putnam, $27.95) 3 5. "The Hit" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99) 4 6. "Whiskey Beach" by Nora Roberts (Putnam, $27.95) 6 7. "Daddy's Gone a Hunting" by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99) 8 8. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 10 9. "A Delicate Truth" by John le Carré (Viking, $28.95) 7 10. "A Step of Faith" by Richard Paul Evans (Simon & Schuster, $19.99 5 Hardcover Non-fiction 1. "Happy, Happy, Happy" by Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99) 1 2. "The Guns at Last Light" by Rick Atkinson (Henry Holt, $40) - 3. "Lean In" by Sheryl Sandberg (Knopf, $24.95) 2 4. "Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls" by David Sedaris (Little, Brown, $27.00) 3 5. "The Duck Commander Family " by Willie & Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99) 4 6. "Keep It Pithy" by Bill O'Reilly (Crown Archetype, $21.99) 8 7. "Waiting to Be Heard" by Amanda Knox (Harper, $28.99) 5 8. "Life Code" by Dr. Phil McGraw (Bird Street Books, $26.00) 11 9. "It's All Good" by Gwyneth Paltrow (Grand Central, $32.00) 7 10. "Cooked" by Michael Pollan (Penguin, $27.95) 6 Week that ended May 19, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Maureen Bavdek)