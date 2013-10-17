NEW YORK, Oct 17 Stephen King's latest novel,
"Doctor Sleep," held onto the No. 1 spot on the U.S.
best-sellers fiction list on Thursday for the third consecutive
week.
The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
Hardcover Fiction Last Week
1. "Doctor Sleep" by Stephen King
(Scribner, $30.00) 1
2. "The Longest Ride" by Nicholas Sparks
(Grand Central, $27.00) 3
3. "Storm Front" by John Sandford
(Putnam, $27.95) -
4. "Gone" by James Patterson and
Michael Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $28.95) 2
5. "Starry Night" by Debbie Macomber
(Ballantine, $18.00) -
6. "Doing Hard Time" by Stuart Woods
(Putnam, $26.95) -
7. "The Signature of All Things"
by Elizabeth Gilbert (Viking, $28.95) 4
8. "The Circle" by Dave Eggers
(Knopf, $27.95) -
9. "Never Go Back" by Lee Child
(Delacorte, $28.00) 6
10. "W Is for Wasted" by Sue Grafton
(Putnam, $28.95) 5
Hardcover Non-Fiction
1. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly
and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00) 1
2. "David and Goliath" by Malcolm Gladwell
(Little, Brown, $29.00) 2
3. "My Story" by Elizabeth Smart
(St. Martin's, $25.99) -
4. "I Am Malala" by Malala Yousafzai
(Little, Brown, $26.00) -
5. "Si-Cology 1" by Si Robertson
(Howard Books, $22.99) 3
6. "The Reason I Jump" by Naoki Higashida
(Random House, $22.00) 12
7. "Break Out!" By Joel Osteen
(FaithWords, $26.00) 4
8. "Eat to Live Cookbook" by Joel Fuhrman
(HarperOne, $28.99) -
9. "Guinness World Records 2014"
(Guinness World Records, $28.95) 6
10. "Dog Songs" by Mary Oliver
(Penguin Press, $26.95) -
Week ending Oct. 13, 2013, powered by
Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Eric Kelsey)