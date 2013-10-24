NEW YORK, Oct 24 Stephen King's latest novel, "Doctor Sleep," held onto the No. 1 spot on the U.S. best-sellers fiction list on Thursday for the fourth consecutive week. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Doctor Sleep" by Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 1 2. "The Longest Ride" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27.00) 2 3. "Gone" by James Patterson and Michael Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $28.95) 4 4. "Identical" by Scott Turow (Grand Central, $28.00) - 5. "Just One Evil Act" by Elizabeth George (Dutton, $29.95) - 6. "Storm Front" by John Sandford (Putnam, $27.95) 3 7. "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" by Helen Fielding (Knopf, $26.95) - 8. "Starry Night" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $18.00) 5 9. "The Wolves of Midwinter" by Anne Rice (Knopf, $25.95) - 10. "Police" by Jo Nesbø (Knopf, $25.95) - Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00) 1 2. "Humans of New York" by Brandon Stanton (St. Martin's, $29.99) - 3. "David and Goliath" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00) 2 4. "I Am Malala" by Malala Yousafzai (Little, Brown, $26.00) 4 5. "My Story" by Elizabeth Smart (St. Martin's, $25.99) 3 6. "Si-Cology 1" by Si Robertson (Howard Books, $22.99) 5 7. "The Reason I Jump" by Naoki Higashida (Random House, $22.00) 6 8. "Break Out!" by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $26.00) 7 9. "Pokémon X & Pokémon Y" by Pokémon Co. Int'l (Prima Games, $19.99) - 10. "Orr" by Bobby Orr (Putnam, $27.95) - Week ending Oct. 20, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Eric Walsh)