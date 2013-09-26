NEW YORK, Sept 26 "The Longest Ride," the newly published book by Nicholas Sparks, bumped Sue Grafton's mystery novel, "W is for Wasted," off the top spot on the U.S. best-sellers fiction list on Thursday, pushing it into third place. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "The Longest Ride" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27.00) - 2. "Thankless in Death" by J.D. Robb (Putnam, $27.95) 28 3. "W Is for Wasted" by Sue Grafton (Putnam, $28.95) 1 4. "Never Go Back" by Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.00) 2 5. "The Quest" by Nelson DeMille (Hachette/Center Street, $26.00) - 6. "The Final Cut" by Catherine Coulter (Putnam, $26.95) - 7. "Bleeding Edge" by Thomas Pynchon (Penguin Press, $28.95) - 8. "Deadly Heat" by Richard Castle (Hyperion, $26.99) - 9. "The Mayan Secrets" by Clive Cussler/ Thomas Perry (Putnam, $28.95) 3 10. "The Cuckoo's Calling" by Robert Galbraith (L.B./Mulholland, $26.00) 4 Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Si-Cology 1" by Si Robertson (Howard Books, $22.99) 1 2. "Guinness World Records 2014" (Guinness World Records, $28.95) 4 3. "Still Foolin' 'Em" by Billy Crystal (Holt, $28.00) 2 4. "Happy, Happy, Happy" by Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99) 5 5. "The Liberty Amendments" by Mark R. Levin (S&S/Threshold, $26.99) 3 6. "Zealot" by Reza Aslan (Random House, $27.00) 6 7. "Grand Theft Auto V Ltd. Ed. Strategy Guide" by Tim Bogenn/ Rick Barba (Brady Games, $36.99) - 8. "Lean In" by Sheryl Sandberg (Knopf, $24.95) 9 9. "Grain Brain" by David Perlmutter (Little, Brown, $27.00) - 10. "The Duck Commander Family" by Willie & Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99) 10 Week ending Sept. 22, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Xavier Briand)