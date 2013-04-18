NEW YORK, April 18 Mary Higgin's "Daddy's Gone a Hunting" debuted at the top of the Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Daddy's Gone a Hunting" by Mary

Higgins (Simon & Schuster, $26.99) -

2. "Don't Go" by Lisa Scottoline

(St Martin's, $27.99) -

3. "Starting Now" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $26.00) 1

4. "Unintended Consequences" by Stuart

Woods (Putnam, $26.95) -

5. "Six Years" by Harlan Coben (Dutton, $27.95) 2

6. "Life After Life" by Kate Atkinson (L.B./Reagan Arthur, $27.99) 4

7. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 5

8. "The Storyteller" by Jodi Picoult (Atria, $28.99) 7

9. "The Burgess Boys" by Elizabeth Strout (Random House, $26.00) 6

10. "Manuscript Found In Accra" by Paulo Coelho (Knopf, $22.00) 3

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "Lean In" by Sheryl Sandberg (Knopf, $24.95) 1

2. "The Fast Metabolism Diet" by Haylie Pomroy (Harmony, $26.00) -

3. "It's All Good" by Gwyneth Paltrow (Grand Central, $32.00) 2

4. "The Duck Commander Family " by Willie & Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99) 3

5. "Life Code" by Dr. Phil McGraw (Bird Street Books, $26.00) 4

6. "The FastDiet" by Michael Mosley (Atria, $24.00) 5

7. "Give and Take" by Adam Grant (Viking, $27.95) -

8. "Making Good Habits, Breaking Bad Habits" by Joyce Meyer (FaithWords, $19.99) 6

9. "I Declare" by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99) 17

10. "Gulp" by Mary Roach (Norton, $26.95) 11

Week ended April 14, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Belinda Goldsmith and Vicki Allen)