NEW YORK Janet Evanovich's novel "Takedown Twenty" knocked John Grisham's "Sycamore Row" off its perch atop a U.S. best-sellers list on Wednesday after four weeks in the No. 1 spot.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Takedown Twenty" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00) -

2. "King and Maxwell" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $28.00) -

3. "Sycamore Row" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 1

4. "The First Phone Call from Heaven" by Mitch Albom (Harper, $24.99) 2

5. "Dust" by Patricia Cornwell (Putnam, $$28.95) 3

6. "Doctor Sleep" by Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 6

7. "The Longest Ride" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27.00) 5

8. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30.00) 8

9. "Mirage" by Clive Cussler/Jack Du Brul (Putnam, $ 28.95) 7

10. "The Valley of Amazement" by Amy Tan (Ecco, $29.99) 10

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00) 1

2. "Things That Matter" by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum, $28.00) 2

3. "Miracles and Massacres" by Glenn Beck (S&S/Threshold, $27.00) -

4. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow, $29.99) 3

5. "Guinness World Records 2014" (Guinness World Records, $28.95 ) 7

6. "The Bully Pulpit" by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster, $40.00) 5

7. "Soul Healing Miracles" by Zhi Gang Sha (BenBella, $24.95) 6

8. "David and Goliath" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00) 8

9. "George Washington's Secret Six" by Brian Kilmeade (Penguin/Sentinel, $27.95) 13

10. "Si-Cology 1" by Si Robertson (Howard Books, $22.99) 4

Week ending November 24, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2013 The Nielsen Company.

