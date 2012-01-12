India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
NEW YORK Jan 12 "Private: #1 Suspect" jumped to the top spot of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.
The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
Hardcover Fiction Last Week
1. "Private: #1 Suspect" by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $27.99) -
2. "Love in a Nutshell" by Janet Evanovich & Dorien Kelly (St. Martin's, $27.99) -
3. "Death Comes to Pemberley" by P.D. James (Knopf, $25.95) 2
4. "77 Shadow Street" by Dean Koontz (Bantam, $28) 1
5. "11/22/63" by Stephen King (Scribner, $35) 3
6. "The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest" by Stieg Larsson (Knopf, $27.95) 10
7. "Locked On" by Tom Clancy with Mark Greaney (Putnam, $28.95) 4
8. "The Litigators" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 6
9. "The Best of Me" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $25.99) 7
10. "Kill Alex Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $28.99) 5
Hardcover nonfiction
1. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35) 1
2. "American Sniper" by Chris Kyle, with Scott McEwen & Jim DeFelice (Morrow, $26.99) -
3. "Real Marriage" by Mark & Grace Driscoll (Thomas Nelson, $22.99) -
4. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 2
5. "Taking People with You" by David Novak (Portfolio, $25.95) -
6. "Thinking, Fast and Slow" by Daniel Kahneman (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, $30) 7
7. "The 17 Day Diet" by Dr. Mike Moreno (Free Press, $25) 4
8. "The Dash Diet Action Plan" by Marla Heller (Grand Central, $22.99) -
9. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House, $27) 3
10. "Catherine the Great" by Robert K. Massie (Random House, $35) 10
