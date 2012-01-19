NEW YORK Jan 19 "Believing the Lie" soared to
the top spot of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on
Thursday.
The list is compiled from data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
Hardcover Fiction Last Week
1. "Believing the Lie" by Elizabeth George
(Dutton, $28.95) -
2. "Private: #1 Suspect" by James
Patterson & Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown,
$27.99) 1
3. "Gideon's Corpse" by Douglas Preston
& Lincoln Child (Grand Central, $26.99) -
4. "Death Comes to Pemberley" by P.D.
James (Knopf, $25.95) 3
5. "Star Wars Darth Plagueis" by James
Luceno (Del Rey/LucasBooks, $27) -
6. "The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's
Nest" by Stieg Larsson (Knopf, $27.95) 6
7. "11/22/63" by Stephen King
(Scribner, $35) 5
8. "The Litigators" by John Grisham
(Doubleday, $28.95) 8
9. "Lothaire" by Kresley Cole
(Gallery, $25) -
10. "Copper Beach" by Jayne Ann Krentz
(Putnam, $25.95) -
Hardcover nonfiction
1. "American Sniper" by Scott McEwen
& Jim DeFelice (Morrow, $26.99) 2
2. "Through My Eyes" by Tim Tebow
with Nathan Whitaker (HarperOne, $26.99) 11
3. "Taking People with You" by David Novak
(Portfolio, $25.95) 5
4. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson
(Simon & Schuster, $35) 1
5. "Choose to Lose" Chris Powell
(Hyperion, $24.99) 22
6. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly &
Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 4
7. "The Obamas" by Jodi Kantor
(Little, Brown, $29.99) -
8. "The 17 Day Diet" by Dr. Mike Moreno
(Free Press, $25) 7
9. "Thinking, Fast and Slow" by Daniel
Kahneman (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, $30) 6
10. "Elizabeth the Queen" by Sally Bedell
Smith (Random House, $30) -
(Editing by Patricia Reaney; Reuters Messaging:
patricia.reaney.reuters.com@reuters.net;+1 646 223-6286;
patricia.reaney@reuters.com' For the latest Reuters Lifestyle
news see: www.reuters.com/news/lifestyle))