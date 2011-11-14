NEW YORK Nov 14 Government has a critical role in powering the U.S. economy's turnaround and preparing it to compete, former President Bill Clinton argues in his new book.

"Back To Work: Why We Need A Smart Government For A Strong Economy" is as much an outline for rehabilitating the economy as an attack on the Tea Party and what Clinton calls the "anti-government" ethos pervading the Republican Party.

Clinton criticizes Republicans' opposition to tax increases and their general disdain for government. "The inevitable consequence of their policies is to push the pedal to the metal of the most destructive trends of the past thirty years, to increase inequality and instability, and to forfeit the future," Clinton writes.

To support his argument, Clinton surveys how other governments are kick-starting their economies. Singapore, for example, has created a hub for the biotechnology industry, while Germany's burgeoning solar power industry has created 300,000 jobs, he writes.

Sweden's central bank encourages lending by charging banks a fee for holding their deposits, for example. That could work in the United States, where many banks keep deposits with the Federal Reserve at no cost, Clinton says.

"If the Fed imposed even a modest fee of one-fourth of 1 percent on bank deposits it holds, the banks might be more willing to lend so they could make, not lose, money on the cash they have," Clinton writes. "It's worth a try."

DEMOCRATS A PUZZLE

Anti-tax Republicans aren't the only focus of Clinton's criticism. His own Democratic Party is another.

He is mystified that President Barack Obama and the Democratic-led Congress didn't raise the debt ceiling in late 2010, while they still held a majority, instead subjecting themselves to bruising negotiations this year with Republicans emboldened by their mid-term elections wins.

"To the outside world, the United States looked weak and confused, completely in the grip of the anti-government zealots in the House Republican caucus," Clinton said of last summer's stalemate over the debt ceiling.

Still, "Back To Work" won't likely satisfy Republicans seeking juicy campaign ad fodder against Obama from Clinton.

Clinton generally sympathizes with the challenges facing Obama and heartily agrees with the goals of the stimulus bill, the measures taken to stabilize the banking and automobile industries, and the president's recent jobs proposal.

"President Obama has a tough hand to play," he says.

