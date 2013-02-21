Television commentator Bill O'Reilly checks himself in a mirror prior to interviewing Bono, lead singer of the Irish rock group U2, during the third night of the 2004 Republican National Convention, at Madison Square Garden in New York, September 1, 2004. REUTERS/Lisa Miller US ELECTION HB/Files

NEW YORK Television host and author Bill O'Reilly, whose previous books were about the assassinations of two U.S. presidents, will tackle another famous death in his upcoming work, "Killing Jesus: A History," his publisher said on Thursday.

The Fox News television network anchor will write the book, which will be published on September 24, with Martin Dugard, the co-author of "Killing Kennedy: The End of Camelot" and "Killing Lincoln: The Shocking Assassination That Changed America Forever."

The book will chronicle the political and historical events leading up to the crucifixion of Jesus of Nazareth and the impact of his death, according to the publisher Henry Holt and Company.

"It is inarguable that Jesus was the most influential man to have ever lived," Stephen Rubin, Henry Holt's president and publisher, said in a statement. "I can think of no one better than Bill O'Reilly to write this story in a way that has never been told before."

O'Reilly revealed some hints about the book during his television show on Wednesday.

"My co-author, Martin Dugard, and I have uncovered some amazing things about the execution of Jesus of Nazareth and how it all tied into Roman power," he said.

O'Reilly was accused of including factual inaccuracies in "Killing Lincoln." The author said the book contained only minor errors that were corrected. (Reporting by Noreen O'Donnell,; editing by Patricia Reaney and Cynthia Osterman)