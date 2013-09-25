LONDON, Sept 24 The women, fast cars and a
glamorous London hotel set the scene for the launch of a new
James Bond novel on Wednesday that sees 007 set out on a
renegade mission in the pursuit of justice.
British author William Boyd signed copies of "Solo" and sent
them off in see-through briefcases with stewardesses riding in
vintage sports cars from one of London's poshest hotels to a
London airport, just like any 007 adventure begins.
The third officially approved Bond continuation novel - in
which Boyd attempts to reconcile the casual racism and misogyny
of the original character for a present-day audience - sees Bond
ignore spymaster M's orders as he travels from a gritty African
civil war in 1969 to Washington at the height of U.S. hegemony.
Boyd, 61, a life-long Bond fan, said he set the novel in
1969 in order to create a character who remains true to type,
but recognises that the world of counterculture, Vietnam and
sexual liberation is moving away from acceptance of the
prejudiced upper class mores of the British imperial world.
"There is no doubt if you read, particularly the earlier
novels of Fleming, they are very reflective of the kind of
unthinking attitudes of a man of his class and era and education
would have," Boyd said. "So, I haven't set out to make Bond
ultra-modern, but there is no doubt he is aware of how the world
has changed around him."
The plot of the book focuses on Africa, but spans Europe and
the United States as it reveals a realistic, 45-year-old Bond
based on the wealth of biographical detail taken from the
original Ian Fleming novels.
Along the way, Boyd adds a few of his own touches to the
fictional British agent created by Fleming, a military
intelligence officer during World War Two.
He introduces his own recipe for Bond's martini and another
for vinaigrette. He also eschews the Jaguar and Aston Martin
cars that have been Bond-branded by the film franchise in favour
of extinct British sports car marque Jensen.
"It wouldn't be a Bond novel if it didn't have these things
in it, but they've all got my own particular spin," Boyd said.
DANIEL DAY-LEWIS FOR FILM VERSION?
"Solo" will be published in Britain on Thursday by Jonathan
Cape - Fleming's original publisher - and available from
HarperCollins, a subsidiary of News Corp, in the United
States and Canada from Oct. 8.
Fleming published his first Bond novel, "Casino Royale" 60
years ago and penned 13 more before he died in 1964 at the age
of 56.
But to keep the literary Bond brand alive, his estate has
invited various authors to continue the Bond story. The Bond
catalogue is one of the most prized in publishing, with global
sales of more than 100 million copies.
"Nobody, least of all uncle Ian, could have guessed what
would come from that day in early 1952 when he sat at his
typewriter in Goldeneye and wrote the first sentence of 'Casino
Royale'," Fleming's niece Lucy said at the launch.
Most recently, U.S. thriller writer Jeffery Deaver wrote
"Carte Blanche" in 2011, and novelist Sebastian Faulks wrote
"Devil May Care" to mark Fleming's 100th birthday in 2008.
Boyd has won acclaim for writing page-turners with complex
plots often set in unique historical milieus, from World War
One-era East Africa to 1936 Los Angeles.
The author manages to work some of Fleming's own real-life
military history into Bond's back-story by placing the younger
Bond into a commando unit that was created by Fleming during
World War Two.
"There's a nice coincidence but it's rooted in historical
fact."
Boyd said he wrote the novel without any thought of a film
treatment and was complimentary about current Bond actor Daniel
Craig, though he said he would actually select British/Irish
actor Daniel Day-Lewis to play his character in "Solo".
"I think Daniel Day-Lewis actually resembles the Bond that
Fleming describes."